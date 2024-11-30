JAT Capital Mgmt LP Purchases Shares of 14,100 Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

JAT Capital Mgmt LP acquired a new stake in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Talen Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,464,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new position in Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at $7,967,000. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the third quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Talen Energy from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $219.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $197.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.33.

Talen Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLN opened at $214.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48. Talen Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $222.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Talen Energy Company Profile

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

