JAT Capital Mgmt LP Raises Stock Position in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

JAT Capital Mgmt LP grew its stake in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,520 shares during the period. Reddit accounts for approximately 5.5% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. JAT Capital Mgmt LP owned approximately 0.29% of Reddit worth $34,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDDT. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Reddit in the third quarter valued at $42,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Reddit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Reddit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RDDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Reddit from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Reddit from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Reddit from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Reddit from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Reddit from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reddit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.17.

Shares of RDDT opened at $140.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.72 and its 200 day moving average is $74.27. Reddit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $158.49.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.61 million. Reddit had a negative net margin of 47.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.54%. Reddit’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reddit, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reddit news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $1,972,646.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,542,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,282,605.26. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $828,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,775 shares in the company, valued at $38,578,562.25. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,644 shares of company stock valued at $29,210,730.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

