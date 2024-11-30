K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Director Mark Price Eaton Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) Director Mark Price Eaton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.16, for a total value of C$91,600.00.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Price Performance

KNT opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$8.50.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.