Kaia Price Hits $0.20 (KAIA)

Kaia (KAIA) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One Kaia token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaia has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and $33.97 million worth of Kaia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kaia has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96,330.46 or 0.99790395 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,201.27 or 0.99656564 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kaia Token Profile

Kaia launched on August 28th, 2024. Kaia’s total supply is 5,882,155,580 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,882,144,276 tokens. The official message board for Kaia is www.medium.com/kaiachain. Kaia’s official Twitter account is @kaiachain. The official website for Kaia is www.kaia.io. The Reddit community for Kaia is https://reddit.com/r/kaiachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kaia

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaia (KAIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the KAIA platform. Kaia has a current supply of 5,881,886,766.24083 with 5,881,886,756.643328 in circulation. The last known price of Kaia is 0.1996905 USD and is up 3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $34,681,990.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaia.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaia using one of the exchanges listed above.

