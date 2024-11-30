KeyCorp Increases Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target to $55.00

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

GLBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Global-E Online from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Global-E Online from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Global-E Online from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Global-E Online from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $52.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.14 and a beta of 1.10. Global-E Online has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $52.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Global-E Online during the second quarter valued at $83,036,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-E Online during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,493,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global-E Online by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,734,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,403,000 after buying an additional 1,288,829 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-E Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,182,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Global-E Online by 369.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 847,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,724,000 after acquiring an additional 666,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

