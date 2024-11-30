KickToken Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.96 Million (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 30th. One KickToken token can now be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $1.58 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00008449 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,609.44 or 0.99997305 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00011928 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00000864 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00063048 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,573,022 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,573,021 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,573,449.40172222. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01633785 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

