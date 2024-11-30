Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) PT Set at C$0.58 by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.58 price target on Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kidoz Price Performance

CVE KIDZ opened at C$0.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15. Kidoz has a twelve month low of C$0.10 and a twelve month high of C$0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of -1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Get Kidoz alerts:

Kidoz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.