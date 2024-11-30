Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Buys 199 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVOG stock opened at $123.22 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $91.90 and a 52-week high of $124.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.84.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

