Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.7% of Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $553.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $501.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $416.57 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $535.85 and its 200 day moving average is $513.45.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

