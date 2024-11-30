Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. cut its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $139.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.24. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.67 and a 12-month high of $149.30.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 198.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $417,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,417.53. This represents a 37.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.93.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

