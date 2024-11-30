Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Acquires 20 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 0.6% of Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 387,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,679,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $1,050.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $963.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $846.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,072.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.39, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $989.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 2,229 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total value of $2,372,993.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,710,600. The trade was a 16.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 313 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total value of $333,219.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,725.40. This represents a 7.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,329 shares of company stock valued at $20,547,241. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.