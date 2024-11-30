Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Buys 810 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $241.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.47. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $178.21 and a 12-month high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.