Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $437,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 450.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 200,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,874,000 after buying an additional 163,838 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 99,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,301,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 57.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 106.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $201.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $151.27 and a 52-week high of $220.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,272,256.80. This trade represents a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.