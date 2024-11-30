Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,793 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,423,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 18.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,281,513 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $218,370,000 after purchasing an additional 200,116 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 45.3% in the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,775 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after buying an additional 10,836 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Oracle by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 807,709 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $137,634,000 after acquiring an additional 14,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $185.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $196.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.58. The company has a market capitalization of $512.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Melius upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.52.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. The trade was a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

