L.M. Kohn & Company Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INDA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,037,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter worth $594,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 29,028.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the period.

INDA stock opened at $54.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

