Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.71.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Lantheus from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $89.27 on Monday. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

