LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LPL. Citigroup cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Get LG Display alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPL

LG Display Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LG Display

Shares of LG Display stock opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.38. LG Display has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $5.66.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPL. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 45.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LG Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LG Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LG Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 101.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter.

About LG Display

(Get Free Report)

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.