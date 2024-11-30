LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LIQT. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of LiqTech International from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of LiqTech International from $5.15 to $3.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LiqTech International stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,043 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.66% of LiqTech International worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.
