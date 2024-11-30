Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

Live Oak Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 4.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.7%.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $47.40 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $50.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.14.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $241.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.63 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 7.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $616,812.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,735. This represents a 47.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Henderson Cameron acquired 1,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.76 per share, with a total value of $39,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,147.92. This trade represents a 0.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

