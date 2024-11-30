LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the October 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $17.83. 20,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,411. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.28. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $17.96.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.
About LMP Capital and Income Fund
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
