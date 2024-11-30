loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells $195,780.78 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 83,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $195,780.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,684,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,301,093.52. The trade was a 1.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Thursday, November 14th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 146,072 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $368,101.44.

On Thursday, October 31st, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 255,428 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $538,953.08.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 18,806 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $38,740.36.

On Monday, October 14th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 242,355 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $494,404.20.

On Friday, September 13th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 10,141 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $26,062.37.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 480,088 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $1,113,804.16.

On Monday, September 9th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 27,713 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $69,836.76.

On Friday, September 6th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 239,729 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $584,938.76.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 61,747 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $163,629.55.

loanDepot Stock Performance

Shares of LDI stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $735.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 3.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23. loanDepot, Inc. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LDI. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of loanDepot from $2.30 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on loanDepot from $1.70 to $2.70 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LDI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in loanDepot by 41.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 27.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 293.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 41,767 shares in the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About loanDepot

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.