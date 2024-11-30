Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Upgraded by Redburn Atlantic to Strong-Buy Rating

Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lonza Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.
About Lonza Group
Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe, North and Central America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments.
