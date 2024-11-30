Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Upgraded by Redburn Atlantic to Strong-Buy Rating

Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lonza Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LZAGY

Lonza Group Trading Up 2.4 %

About Lonza Group

Shares of LZAGY stock opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.37. Lonza Group has a 12-month low of $36.71 and a 12-month high of $67.00.

(Get Free Report)

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe, North and Central America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.