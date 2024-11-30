Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 29th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Marten Transport has raised its dividend by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years. Marten Transport has a payout ratio of 47.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marten Transport to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.

Marten Transport Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $17.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.36. Marten Transport has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $237.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.00 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 4.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Marten Transport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 10,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $158,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,379.64. The trade was a 6.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

Featured Stories

