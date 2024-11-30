Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 710 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,893 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in ePlus were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. FMR LLC boosted its position in ePlus by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,117,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,926,000 after buying an additional 463,621 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 4,036.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,525,000 after purchasing an additional 245,351 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,387,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,486,000 after purchasing an additional 229,837 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,887,000 after purchasing an additional 209,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the 1st quarter worth $15,315,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.19, for a total transaction of $460,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,907.98. This trade represents a 7.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ePlus Stock Performance

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $80.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $56.33 and a 12 month high of $106.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.20.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

