Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 16,241 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,241 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 218.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 169.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 65,670 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter worth $3,435,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 94.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 69,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 33,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter worth $3,274,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.50 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

SMAR stock opened at $55.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.02. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $56.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -180.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $97,891.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,395. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,424.40. The trade was a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,194 shares of company stock worth $2,248,098 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

