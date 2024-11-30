Martingale Asset Management L P Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.18% of Equity Commonwealth worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 384,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 208,208 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 172,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 101,829 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 80,541 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,679,000 after buying an additional 64,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQC opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 0.27. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

