Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 18,182 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Valero Energy by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 15,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,527,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,342,000 after purchasing an additional 163,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on VLO shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.86.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $139.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.39. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

