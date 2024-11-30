Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 113,085 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.5% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.16% of Mastercard worth $742,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $192,170,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.2% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 30,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,363,085.66. This trade represents a 23.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $544.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $593.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $533.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.16.

Shares of MA stock opened at $532.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $489.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $404.32 and a 52-week high of $535.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.27% and a net margin of 45.26%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

