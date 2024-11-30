Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires 138,800 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,117,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,800 shares during the quarter. Tempur Sealy International accounts for 1.2% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.64% of Tempur Sealy International worth $61,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPX. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at $1,119,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $414,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 118,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 26,392 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.94. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $58.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 108.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TPX shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPX

About Tempur Sealy International

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.