Maverick Capital Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 616,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,871 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 2.1% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $107,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,784,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,352,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186,133 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,974,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,721,138,000 after buying an additional 3,783,802 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 669.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,721,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,998 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,226.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,983,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,298 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 799.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,899,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,886 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $184.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $95.25 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 billion. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.5484 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

