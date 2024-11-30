Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 31,965 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 71.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,965 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOOT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Boot Barn by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth $230,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Boot Barn by 4.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 111.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 1.4% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on BOOT shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Williams Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $137.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 2.16. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $169.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.47.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.42 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

