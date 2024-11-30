Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes Position in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Onestream during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,032,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,566,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,780,000.
In related news, Director Michael Burkland sold 9,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $295,771.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 956,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $28,684,295.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,406,022 shares of company stock worth $222,180,480 in the last 90 days.
NASDAQ OS opened at $29.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35. Onestream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $35.39.
OneStream, Inc develops corporate performance management software solutions primarily to perform financial statement consolidation and planning and budgeting. Its solutions include financial close and consolidation that streamlines financial processes with capabilities designed to automate tasks and manage the complexity and standards of financial reporting and consolidation; financial and operational planning and analysis that enables financial and operational planning, budgeting, forecasting, and results analysis for individual business functions and the synchronization of plans across the entire organization; and financial and operational reporting that provides end-to-end visibility of analytics and key metrics to various stakeholders, including executives, Finance professionals, line-of-business leaders, and other business partners.
