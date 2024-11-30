Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes Position in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Onestream during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,032,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,566,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,780,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onestream

In related news, Director Michael Burkland sold 9,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $295,771.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 956,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $28,684,295.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,406,022 shares of company stock worth $222,180,480 in the last 90 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on OS shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Onestream Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ OS opened at $29.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35. Onestream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $35.39.

Onestream Profile

OneStream, Inc develops corporate performance management software solutions primarily to perform financial statement consolidation and planning and budgeting. Its solutions include financial close and consolidation that streamlines financial processes with capabilities designed to automate tasks and manage the complexity and standards of financial reporting and consolidation; financial and operational planning and analysis that enables financial and operational planning, budgeting, forecasting, and results analysis for individual business functions and the synchronization of plans across the entire organization; and financial and operational reporting that provides end-to-end visibility of analytics and key metrics to various stakeholders, including executives, Finance professionals, line-of-business leaders, and other business partners.

