Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Short Interest Down 18.4% in November

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 573,900 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the October 31st total of 703,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Mawson Infrastructure Group
Insider Activity at Mawson Infrastructure Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mawson Infrastructure Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 232.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 305.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 50,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Performance
MIGI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 506,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,763. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $40.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 3.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44.
About Mawson Infrastructure Group
Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mawson Infrastructure Group
- Stock Average Calculator
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.