Mazhar H. (Mike) Shaikh Acquires 3,200 Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Stock

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) Director Mazhar H. (Mike) Shaikh purchased 3,200 shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$20.90 per share, with a total value of C$66,880.00.

Mazhar H. (Mike) Shaikh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Mazhar H. (Mike) Shaikh purchased 2,600 shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$20.15 per share, with a total value of C$52,390.00.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.08. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1-year low of C$5.51 and a 1-year high of C$8.38. The company has a market cap of C$808.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis’s vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

