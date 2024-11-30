MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Position Cut by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

MDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

