MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.

Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. reduced its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 67.8% of Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MELI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MELI. Barclays lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,267.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,985.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,324.99 and a 12-month high of $2,161.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,020.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,867.64.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

