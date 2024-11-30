Meter Governance (MTRG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $134,282.21

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 46.2% against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $13.81 million and $134,282.21 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,666,552 coins and its circulating supply is 27,345,171 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,659,985 with 27,340,841 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.49447799 USD and is up 5.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $130,557.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.