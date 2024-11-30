MetFi Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges (METFI)

MetFi (METFI) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. In the last week, MetFi has traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MetFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges. MetFi has a total market cap of $41.07 million and approximately $172,145.00 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MetFi Token Profile

MetFi’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 481,009,307 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,808,559 tokens. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. MetFi’s official message board is medium.com/@metfi_dao. The official website for MetFi is app.metfi.io.

Buying and Selling MetFi

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 481,009,306.73608316 with 12,890,731.93578871 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.22351946 USD and is up 6.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $128,065.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

