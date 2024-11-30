MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $7.65 Million Stock Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FTAI Aviation worth $7,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 658,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,475,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth about $761,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth approximately $5,997,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTAI shares. StockNews.com raised FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $118.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.09.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $168.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,653.03 and a beta of 2.04. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $177.18.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 206.25%. The company had revenue of $465.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is -1,199.88%.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

