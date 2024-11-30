MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in US Foods by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.7% in the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in US Foods by 54.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in US Foods by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on USFD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on US Foods from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

US Foods Stock Down 0.0 %

US Foods stock opened at $69.82 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $579,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,225.85. This represents a 10.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

