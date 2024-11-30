MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 7,553 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,553 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,086,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,084,000 after purchasing an additional 489,554 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,979,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,757,000 after buying an additional 1,007,494 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,607,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,533,000 after acquiring an additional 63,883 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,992 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.8% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,369,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,804,000 after acquiring an additional 361,096 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.4 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.73. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.26.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,047,857.10. This represents a 39.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

