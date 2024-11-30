Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,047 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.14% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $26,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,633,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,515,000 after purchasing an additional 393,067 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,716,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,803,000 after buying an additional 97,672 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,644,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,497,000 after acquiring an additional 44,621 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,402,000 after acquiring an additional 39,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,140,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,616,000 after acquiring an additional 74,936 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAA. StockNews.com downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $169.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.68.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $164.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.51 and a 52-week high of $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.20). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $551.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.73%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

