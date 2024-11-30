Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Increased by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 14.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 249,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,349,000 after acquiring an additional 25,833 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,690,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 51.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 61,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.2 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.14. The stock has a market cap of $86.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.40 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

