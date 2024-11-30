MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 85.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 327.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ MDB opened at $322.49 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.74 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.78 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. UBS Group raised their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MongoDB from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDB

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.17, for a total value of $698,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,469,175.02. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $39,462.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,425. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,189. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.