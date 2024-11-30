Mother Iggy Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.05 Million (MOTHER)

Mother Iggy (MOTHER) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One Mother Iggy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mother Iggy has traded down 7% against the dollar. Mother Iggy has a total market cap of $48.14 million and approximately $6.05 million worth of Mother Iggy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,432.27 or 0.99737208 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,309.91 or 0.99610647 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mother Iggy Token Profile

Mother Iggy’s total supply is 986,143,154 tokens. Mother Iggy’s official Twitter account is @motherprovides. The official website for Mother Iggy is www.mother.fun.

Buying and Selling Mother Iggy

According to CryptoCompare, “Mother Iggy (MOTHER) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Mother Iggy has a current supply of 986,143,154.31. The last known price of Mother Iggy is 0.05182151 USD and is up 5.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $6,433,690.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mother.fun/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mother Iggy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mother Iggy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mother Iggy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

