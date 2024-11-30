MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Position Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of MSCI worth $29,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 30.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,748,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in MSCI by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 29.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $640.00 to $662.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $695.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.83.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI opened at $608.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $591.03 and a 200-day moving average of $545.78. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.95 and a 52-week high of $631.70. The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 162.06% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $724.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.02%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

