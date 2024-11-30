National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA owned about 0.06% of National Bankshares worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in National Bankshares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 314,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of National Bankshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of National Bankshares by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of National Bankshares by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 135,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NKSH opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.88. The company has a market cap of $204.19 million, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.56. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This is an increase from National Bankshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 5%. National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 107.59%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NKSH shares. StockNews.com raised National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised National Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

