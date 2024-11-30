NCM Capital Management LLC Buys 1,582 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.5% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,912,000 after acquiring an additional 614,652 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,660 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,986,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,378,000 after purchasing an additional 46,171 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,041,000 after buying an additional 40,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,982,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,381,000 after buying an additional 70,828 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $409.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $393.58 and a 200-day moving average of $376.76. The company has a market capitalization of $140.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $294.34 and a fifty-two week high of $410.94.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

