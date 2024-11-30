NEAR Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $614.77 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.16 or 0.00007393 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.72 billion and approximately $614.77 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00047046 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00012839 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00008997 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000096 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,222,833,322 coins and its circulating supply is 1,217,906,155 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

