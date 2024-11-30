Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Short Interest Down 22.4% in November

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,048,800 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the October 31st total of 3,931,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 923.9 days.

Shares of Neste Oyj stock remained flat at $14.84 during trading on Friday. 3,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111. Neste Oyj has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $38.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.91.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.

